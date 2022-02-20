One dead after pickup truck flips on I-75N in Peach County

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 151 in Peach County.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an single-car crash on I-75 North Sunday. According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened at 10:22 a.m. near mile marker 151 in Peach County.

Thy say the a driver of a Chevrolet Silverado lost control of their pickup truck and overturned into the median. The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

They have not been identified yet.

Troopers also discovered a large hay bale in the right north lane of I-75 near the crash scene. They say the hale bale fell off a trailer and troopers were able to stop the vehicle hauling hay in Bibb County.

According to a tweet from GDOT, all lanes near the crash site reopened around 1:45 p.m. The crash is still under investigation.