One dead and another injured in single car collision on Pio Nono Avenue

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene
MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a traffic collision on 4000 block of Pio Nono Saturday morning. 

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Gloria Thomas was traveling southbound on Pio Nono Avenue at 3:13 a.m. when she lost control of her car and went off the roadway. 

The car hit a guard rail and went down the embankment. 

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, 57-year-old Carl Thomas, was a passenger and sustained minor injuries.  

This incident is still under investigation. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

