One dead after motorcycle crash in Macon. Here's what we know

The accident happened at the intersection of Broadway and Pittman Street.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash on Broadway in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said the man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he hit another car before being hit by a second car at the intersection of Pittman Street and Broadway. The man was pronounced dead around 3:15 by Jones.

He said it is best for drivers to avoid the area as he expects the investigation into what happened to take awhile.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for additional information and will provide updates as they are made available.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email.