One man is dead and a woman is hurt after a double-shooting in Macon's Flower City Neighborhood.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just after 9:30 Sunday night at the corner of Blue Bell Street and Poppy Avenue.

Jones says 41-year-old Antonio Harris was pronounced dead at The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. The woman who was shot is in stable condition.