Correction: Earlier, we identified the deceased as Jamel Ramos. It has since been corrected to Kavasia Ismael Ramos. The victim went by his middle name, Ismael.

-----------------------------------

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Laurens County Thursday night.

The call came in for a male shot at 801 Central Avenue at 11:42 p.m., according to Captain Ronnie Holmes with the Dublin Police Department.

When the responding officer arrived he found Kavasia Ramos, 19, laying on the ground unresponsive in front of the house.

The officer performed CPR until EMS arrived and transported Ramos to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

Holmes says the police department is still investigating how many times he was shot and where.

A second victim, Markevius Ford, was also shot during in front of the house during the shooting and was driven to the hospital by someone else.

Ford suffered a gunshot wound to his lower thigh that is non-life threatening.

According to Holmes, this appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

The Dublin Police Department does not have a suspect at this time and is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at (478) 277-5023 or crime text them at (478) 595-7279.

© 2018 WMAZ