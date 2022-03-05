One dead, one injured after wreck on I-75 in Houston County

According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol, at 3:58 a.m. troopers were called to crash near mile marker 131.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a crash on I-75 in Houston County on Saturday.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota Tacoma pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on I-75 in the middle lane. The Toyota traveled towards the east shoulder and once there steered back to the roadway and lost control of the car.

The Toyota moved across three lanes and into the median where it struck the guardrail, overturned multiple times and ejected the driver.

The Toyota and the driver stopped in the left and partially in the middle of I-75 north.

The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Tammy Bradley of Dillard who suffered fatal injuries.

After the crash, Bradley was struck by a car that drove through the crash scene. The car did not stop.

A Dodge truck was also driving on I-75 north in the left lane when it came upon the crash scene.

The driver did not realize the Toyota was in the roadway and struck the car with the front of the Dodge.

The driver was identified as Mark Greenwell of Hermitage, Tennessee. He was taken to Perry hospital with minor injuries.