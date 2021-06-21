One dead, one injured in house fire in east Macon

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead and another man is injured following an early morning house fire in east Macon.

According to Interim Chief Shane Edwards, the fire was noticed by a neighbor, who then called it in.

Edwards says the call came in around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses stated people were still in the house when fire crews arrived. They went into "rescue mode" and pulled the two men out.

Both men were transported to the hospital.

According to Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, 67-year-old Etheridge Cecil was pronounced dead at the trauma enter around 2 a.m.

The condition of the second person is not know at this time.

The fire caused damage to the front part of the house, and is still under investigation.