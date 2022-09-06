One dead, two hurt after Fort Valley shooting

The Georgia Bureau Of Investigation is helping Fort Valley Police in the case

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One person is dead and two other people are hurt after a triple-shooting in Fort Valley late Wednesday night.

A release from Fort Valley Police says they got a call to 1105 Edward Street just before 11 p.m. A web search of that address comes up for Lakeview Apartments.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks pronounced one person dead at a Atrium Health Peach Hospital. Two other people were still being treated Thursday morning.

Police say they're working to get in touch with family members so they are not releasing any of the victim's names.

The release also says officers are not releasing the names of any suspects or people of interest right now.

The GBI is helping with the case. Fort Valley Police are asking anyone with information to call 478-825-3383.