One dead, two injured after car loses control at Georgia racetrack, hits spectators

HARTWELL, Ga. — A man is dead and two people are hurt after a car lost control at a Georgia racetrack and hit spectators, authorities said.

According to Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland, the car crashed into a wall at the Hartwell Motor Speedway late Saturday, then went over the wall and through a chain link fence.

Paul Ballinger was killed, while another man and a 9-year-old were hurt, said authorities. Ballinger was at the track to watch the race, according to the Associated Press.

The conditions of the injured are unknown at this time.

The driver of the race car was not hurt, Cleveland said.