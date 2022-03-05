One in critical condition after head on collision in Baldwin County

According to a release by the Georgia State Patrol, at 3:40 p.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 49 near Robinson Johnson Road

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a crash in Milledgeville on Saturday.

According to a release by the Georgia State Patrol, at 3:40 p.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 49 near Robinson Johnson Road in Baldwin County.

A Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Georgia Highway 49 and a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pulling a trailer was traveling west on the same highway.

The driver of the Toyota crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet Silverado head on in the west lane of Georgia Highway 49.

The driver of the Toyota was flown to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed as in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado had minor injuries and refused treatment on scene.