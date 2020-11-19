1 killed, 1 injured in accident on Eatonton Highway in Jones County

GRAY, Ga. — One person is dead and another hospitalized after an accident Thursday afternoon on Eatonton Highway in Jones County.
Sheriff Butch Reece says a driver was turning into his driveway when another person driving a pickup truck collided with their vehicle.
Reece says the male driver of the vehicle turning into the driveway died, and his passenger was taken to the Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identities of those involved haven’t been released yet.
This story will be updated when we learn more.