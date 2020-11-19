1 killed, 1 injured in accident on Eatonton Highway in Jones County

Sheriff Butch Reece says a man was turning into his driveway when a person driving a pickup truck hit his vehicle

GRAY, Ga. — One person is dead and another hospitalized after an accident Thursday afternoon on Eatonton Highway in Jones County.

Sheriff Butch Reece says a driver was turning into his driveway when another person driving a pickup truck collided with their vehicle.

Reece says the male driver of the vehicle turning into the driveway died, and his passenger was taken to the Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released yet.