MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck in Macon County.

According to Sgt. Steve Harrison with the GSP, the wreck happened just before 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Harrison says the driver of a Ford Sport Track was traveling eastbound on Hwy 90 and tried to turn left on Hwy 128 northbound. He says the pickup truck turned into a tractor trailer coming from Oglethorpe westbound.

The driver of the Ford Sport Track died as a result of the crash. The tractor trailer driver didn't suffer any injuries.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

