One killed in north Macon wreck on Rivoli Drive

It happened near the entrance to the Rivoli Run Apartments.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they are currently working a fatality crash in north Macon.

Deputy coroner Ronnie Miley is on the scene.

Miley says it looks like a 54-year-old driver lost control on Rivoli Drive and ran off into the woods near the entrance to Rivoli Run Apartments.

That's near the intersection of Charter Lane.

The man's family has not been notified yet.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

