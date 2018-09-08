UPDATE: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Damond Stevens, 36, has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Stevens is being held at the Bibb County jail with a $9750.00 bond for burglary, theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.

Two men forced their way into a Macon Dollar General Thursday morning for a DVD and some cigars.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the location at 3716 Houston Avenue around 2 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows two men walking up to the store.

One of the them kicks the plexiglass out of door and goes inside while the other stands outside.

While inside, the man allegedly stole cigars and a DVD.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

