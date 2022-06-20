One man dead after crash on Rivoli Drive

The car took down a power pole after going off the roadway.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Rivoli Drive. The Bibb County Sherriff’s office says that it happened around 9:42 p.m. Sunday night.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, 37-year-old Sam Ha was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry when it went off the roadway.

The car wrapped around a power pole, snapping it off and taking it down.

Lines were down at the 4300 block of Rivoli.

Ha was pronounced dead at the site of the accident.

Nobody else was hurt.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Bibb Sherriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.