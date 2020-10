A 38-year-old man was shot at his home Saturday around 11 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the hospital around 12 a.m.

According to Coroner John Gonzales, 38-year-old John McAfee was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 12 a.m.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. and a man is now in custody, according to Sheriff Bill Massee.

40-year-old Ray Pollard of Acworth was arrested in Bartow County on Sunday afternoon.