Man dies after hitting box truck on Highway 96 in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a fatal accident in Twiggs County on Monday, according to Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece.

He says the driver of a small sedan was driving east on GA 96 towards Jeffersonville when they crossed the centerline and struck a box truck.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators are still trying to identify the victim and contact their next of kin.

GDOT has closed both sides of GA 96 for the next two hours and are expected to reopen the lanes around 5 p.m.

They are advising that drivers take alternate routes.