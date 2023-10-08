One person dead after shooting in Warner Robins, police say

Officers responded to 319 Camellia Circle at around 4:38 p.m. Wednesday where they found a person shot multiple times, according to the Warner Robins Police.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A person is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 319 Camellia Circle, according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

They say officers responded at around 4:28 p.m., and they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the press release, emergency management services provided aid.

The victim was taken to the Houston County Medical Center, and they would later die from their injuries, the Warner Robins Police Department said.

Officials are still trying to identify the victim, but they described the victim as a Black man in their 60's.

They are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information, the Warner Robins Police Department asks you to call the detective looking into the case at 478-302-5380.

