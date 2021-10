Nelly Miles with the GBI says it happened at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and seven wounded after a shooting in Fort Valley overnight.

Nelly Miles of the GBI says it happened at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University on Carver Drive

Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks says Tyler French, age 27, died around 3 a.m.

According to Rooks, several other victims were taken to hospitals.

The GBI and other investigators are still on the scene.