Warner Robins man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The driver in a single-car accident at the 1-16 and 1-75 split on Monday morning is dead.

58-year-old Richard Dudley of Warner Robins was killed in the accident. His car left the roadway, hit a light pole, and rolled over into a construction area. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash.