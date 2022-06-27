Warner Robins man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The driver in a single-car accident at the 1-16 and 1-75 split on Monday morning is dead.
58-year-old Richard Dudley of Warner Robins was killed in the accident. His car left the roadway, hit a light pole, and rolled over into a construction area. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: