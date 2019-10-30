One person is in critical condition after a wreck on Highway 247 in south Bibb County Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. between Griffin Road and Rex Elder Road.

Sergeant Clay Williams of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a Chevy Impala collided with an Acura MDX.

Investigators are still on the scene trying to find out what happened.

The name of the person that was injured has not been released. They are at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in critical condition.

Williams says drivers should avoid Highway 247 near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, if possible.

A previous version of this story said that Sergeant Clay Williams said the person was dead, but he has since issued a correction, saying the person is not dead, but in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

RELATED: 'He had God in him:' Johnson County mourns coach and 2-year-old daughter killed in wreck

RELATED: Macon woman sentenced for firing shots from car, causing fatal accident

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.