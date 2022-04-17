x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One person in critical but stable condition after collision on Gray Highway

There were no other injuries reported.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — One person is injured after a collision on Gray Highway on Sunday. 

According to the press release, at 2:36 p.m. a Chevrolet SUV was driving south at the 900 block of Gray Highway when it lost control and collided with a Lincoln MKG that was traveling north. 

After striking the MKG, the driver of the Chevrolet stuck a fire hydrant, overturned and damaged a gas pump at the Chevron station at 997 Gray Highway. 

The driver of the Chevrolet was partially ejected from the car and taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent. 

They are listed in critical but stable condition. 

There were no other injuries reported. 

RELATED ARTICLES:

Cochran man killed in single-vehicle accident

Macon man killed in motorcycle accident on Jeffersonville Road