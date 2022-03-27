One person injured after shooting in Washington County

The shooting happened on the 700 Block of Matthews Road outside of Tennille.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is injured after an overnight shooting in Washington County.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on the 700 Block of Matthews Road outside of Tennille.

One person was shot at the gathering being held there and was later air lifted to a trauma center for treatment.

The GBI is assisting in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911 or GBI Eastman at 478-374-6988.