One person seriously hurt after motorcycle goes off the road

Bibb Deputies say it happened on U.S. 80, near Tidwell Road.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcycle crash Friday night left one man seriously hurt after the motorcycle he was riding went off road.

In a media release, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on U.S. 80 near Tidwell Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

They say a three-wheeled Harley Davidson went off the road, traveled down the shoulder and rolled over.

Ben Gleaton, 48 of Lizella, and his wife Sherry Gleaton, 47, were riding the bike together when it happened.

Both were transported to Atrium Health Navicent.

Ben is listed to be in critical condition, while Sherry is listed as stable.