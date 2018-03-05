Liza Klyachkin spends hours each week practicing tennis. It's a routine she's had for more than half of her life.

"I was like, I need to focus on one sport and be really good at it and succeed in it," she said. "I just had to focus on that."

Her long hours on the court later landed her a spot on Mercer's tennis squad.

Now, she spends her free time teaching young kids how to play.

That level of dedication to a sport is common for many skilled athletes, but the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons now warns that it could also be dangerous.

"It's not just the present injuries that we worry about," said Dr. Richard Thomas, a surgeon at OrthoGeorgia. "We worry about the injuries down the road that may be increased if the kids are playing just one sport."

The AAOS brands this as the "One Sport Injury" and is kicking off a new campaign to educate players, parents, and coaches about ways to prevent it.

A recent study at the University of Wisconsin shows kids who moderately pursue one sport have a 50 percent greater risk of being injured, while those who highly specialize are at an 85 percent increased risk.

Dr. Thomas says kids are at an even higher risk for injuries before their growth plates close around age 13.

"Injuries to these growth plates can lead to injuries that require surgery, injuries that could potentially change the anatomy," he said.

He says participating in a second sport will help kids develop different parts of their bodies as well as increase their coordination levels.

Dr. Thomas says this is especially important for young athletes who play sports like baseball, softball, tennis, soccer, or gymnastics.

He says the repetitive stress on specific joints can lead to season or event career-ending injuries.

Klyachkin says she's lucky to only have occasional tendonitis in her dominant wrist, but she has many friends and former teammates who have suffered multiple injuries.

She says she's glad her coaches and parents always taught her the importance of listening to her body.

"If you want to succeed in whatever sport you want to succeed in, you have to treat it right," she said. "You've got to put the right stuff in your body."

Dr. Thomas says proper nutrition and training are always important, but athletes can still be at a higher risk for injuries if they don't take time to rest.

© 2018 WMAZ