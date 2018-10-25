The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game is upon us, but for the first time in many seasons, Bob Rushton won't be at the game.

In his lifetime, Rushton attended approximately 660 UGA football games. He's a Central Georgia native who made Athens his home and left a legacy of love for the Dawgs.

Along the way, he became affectionately known as "Bulldawg Bob" to the many people he met on life's journey. Everywhere the Dawgs went, Bob went too.

In his lifetime, Bob was also a realtor, a national Jaycees leader and a special ambassador under President Jimmy Carter. But to students and his friends back in the Classic City, he was much more.

In January, the day after the Bulldogs won a historic Rose Bowl, Bulldawg Bob lost his battle with Multiple Myloma.

You can hear Rushton's friends and family share their memories of his life and time in the Classic City on 13WMAZ Friday morning at 6 a.m.

© 2018 WMAZ