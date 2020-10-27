Biden spoke about healthcare to COVID-19 to unity and Joe Biden's character.

MACON, Ga. — As presidential candidates and their campaigns get out the vote all over the country, one campaign stopped in Macon today. Jill Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's wife, spoke at a "Georgia Women for Biden" event at the Tubman Museum.

"I know that when you [vote], we are going to win this in 8 more days," Jill Biden said.

Jill Biden jumped around the state--from Macon to Savannah--to energize voters Monday.

In Macon, she spoke to a crowd of less than 50 people inside the event but that doesn't include the dozens lined outside the gate to hear her speak.

In her speech, she criticized President Trump's character and his handling of COVID-19. She also asked the crowd to envision what she says America would look like if Joe Biden was in office.

"You turn on the television and the anchors aren't talking about the spikes in COVID cases like we just heard over this last weekend about how bad it's gotten. Instead, they're talking about millions of good paying jobs that we've created," Biden said.

Then, she described how healthcare would be different under a Biden administration.

"They're reporting on the new public health insurance option that is helping everyone get the care they can afford," Biden said, but the main purpose of her speech was encouraging people to cast their ballots.

"One vote could be the difference between winning and losing a precinct. One precinct could win a state. This state of Georgia could win the election. Will you be that one vote?" Biden said.

Lesley Myrick says she related to all Biden touched on during her speech, especially how some women’s lives have changed because of the pandemic.

"I am a mom, and I'm someone who has given up a lot of work and things have changed a lot for me so it was really encouraging what she had to say, and you know, i just feel really inspired and excited, for what's coming," Myrick said.

Daisey Cantey also sat in on the speech. She says she's voting for Joe Biden because of his character, and today's speech reminded her of that.

"He has empathy. He cares for America. He cares for human beings, and he's working for everybody. He's working on everybody's behalf. He's going to be the president for all people," Cantey said.

Simone Bell, senior advisor to the Biden campaign in Georgia, says she believes they can flip Georgia blue.

"We're excited and they know we're capable of bringing this win home for them," Bell said.