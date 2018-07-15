UPDATE 6:38

A Macon woman is dead after being stabbed to death. That's according to a Bibb County Sheriff Office release. Deputies responded to a call regarding two women. One was stabbed in the chest, and the other was shot in the face.

According to the release, Brandi Dixon, 33, Ebony Smith, 35, got into an argument that led to Dixon stabbing Smith, and Smith shooting Dixon.

Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Dixon dead on the scene.

Smith was taken to the Medical Center at Navicent Health with non- life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500

_______________________________________________

UPDATE 4:10 AM

According to Bibb County Coroner Lonnie Miley, the name of the deceased is Ebony Smith, 34. Coroner Miley pronounced Smith dead at 3:20 Sunday morning. The family has been notified.

Coroner Miley also says Brandi Dixon, 32 was transported to the Medical Center at Navicent Health to receive treatment for a gun shot wound.

_____________________________________________

Bibb County Sheriffs Office is investigating a domestic dispute that turned deadly early Sunday morning.

According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County's Sheriff's Office, two women had a "domestic dispute" that ended with one dead.

Sergeant Howard says it happened on the 600 block of Pebble Street in Macon.

The deceased suffered a stab wound, and the other victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for a gun shot wound.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500

© 2018 WMAZ