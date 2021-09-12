x
One woman dead after fatal car crash in Crawford County

32-year-old Tiffany Marie Wisley of Knoxville, GA died at the scene of the crash
Credit: 13WMAZ

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday at around 12:20 a.m., a woman died in a crash while traveling west on State Route 42 in Crawford County, according to Franka Young with the Georgia State Patrol. 

32-year-old Tiffany Marie Wisley of Knoxville, Georgia was attempting to negotiate a curve just before Causey Road when her car left the road off the south shoulder and traveled down an embankment where it hit a tree with its roof. 

She died at the scene of the crash. There were no other people in the car. 

