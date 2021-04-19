Online conference takes new approach to getting a anti-discrimination ordinance in Bibb County

Education is key to activists who are trying to pass a Comprehensive Civil Rights ordinance. Now a two-day online conference will explain why the local law is needed

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb activists say they plan to ask the county again to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance this year. Their first steps will focus on educating the community.

Najiva Timothee is a Diversity and Inclusion Trainer in Central Georgia.

When she found out former Mayor Robert Reichert vetoed the anti-discrimination ordinance last year, she couldn’t believe it.

“At first, I was perplexed by the whole situation,” said Timothee, “It’s something that could bring about unity within a community.”

The local law would have banned discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on race, sexual orientation, gender identity and other factors.

Bibb County Commissioners approved the ordinance 5 to 3, but former Mayor Reichert ultimately vetoed it, writing in a letter he felt it was “too rushed.”

“I’m not sure if everyone even knows what the ordinance was all about,” said Timothee.

One of the activists who supported the law, Andrea Cooke, agrees.

“One of the criticisms of the last attempt was that people just didn’t know enough about what comprehensive civil rights were.”

It’s why this time around the focus is on educating the community first.

“This educational opportunity is removing that barrier of the unknown,” said Cooke.

A panel of lawyers, community organizers and religious leaders are speaking at a two-day online conference breaking down Comprehensive Civil Rights at the local level.

“The biggest misconception is that this ordinance is about one specific group of people,” said Cooke.

Cooke wants everyone in the community to join, not just supporters.

“It’s not just for some of us, it’s really about bringing us all together.”

Timothee plans on attending.

“I think people should come out and listen, be slow to speak and listen to what everyone has to say.”

We reached out to several county commissioners who opposed the ordinance last year, and a minister who spoke against it.

Commissioner Valerie Wynn responded by email saying she would vote against it again. She says it's unnecessary because there are already federal anti-discrimination laws.

Supporters say a local ordinance would save victims of discrimination the time and expense of taking the case to federal court.