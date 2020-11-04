MACON, Ga. — Whether you've got an artsy kid, or an active kid, all of this home time can be a challenge for any parent.

Amyre Makupson with our partners with Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism shows you how the internet can help.

Sensei Michael Brewster is a martial arts instructor at OKS Martial Arts and Fitness.

"If they don't have their kid do anything at home, they're going to be pulling their hair out and their kids is going to be jumping off the wall so kids still need an energy outlet, they're not going to school, they're not doing much of anything" Michael Brewster said.

Kimberley Epps is a voice coach.

"This is a time where they can really channel their emotions and really have the time to be creative," Epps said.

Two different people with two different talents, but they share one problem. Their extra-curricular coaching has been put on hold because of Georgia's shelter in place order due to COVID-19.

"How am I gonna work this with this distance when I can't be in the same room and I can't give them and show them that intensity face to face" Epps said.

The answer? The Internet

"Is it as good as in-person? Definitely not. Nothing replaces that but it's better than nothing at all," Brewster said.

Both have moved their respective crafts to online meeting groups.

"These kids are having to adjust to so many changes right now for everything in their life. So it was really important to us to be able to provide a creative outlet," Epps said.

It hasn't been without its fair share of hiccups, but Epps says it's been helpful for those who still want an outlet.

"It's actually been really cool and the kids are super excited," Epps said.

While showing young people that even in the worst of circumstances, it's important to keep going.

"You don't want to teach your kids to live in fear. You know you want to respect things and be careful for sure but you can't let things beat you. You know, we're here to succeed, this is not going to stop us," Brewster said.

Epps is offering vocal and music writing lessons through the Otis Redding Foundation.

If your child needs something more active, OKS Martial Arts and fitness is posting class videos on YouTube for anyone to follow along with on.

