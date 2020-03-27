BONAIRE, Ga. — 13WMAZ wants to support our local business community through these tough times. That's why we're spotlighting local people who are still "Open for Business."

They may be operating a little differently, but they want our community to know they're still up and running.

Johnny's New York Style Pizza in Bonaire is offering some fun for families with curbside service.

You can call in a special order for a kids take-and-bake pizza kit with two options: a "Cheese Please" for $10, or a "Top It Off," which comes with two toppings, for $12.

General Manager Kayla McDowell says they appreciate their customers in a time like this and wanted to offer parents something fun to do while everyone is home.

"The customers have just been awesome throughout all of this. They've been understanding of us having to shut down the dining room. We can't be thankful enough for any of the customers that we've had, so we wanted to do something to give back to them," McDowell said.

This Saturday, Johnny's New York Style Pizza in Bonaire will offer 25% off to first responders.

The store is located in the Kroger shopping plaza off Highway 96.

If you know a local company that's switching things up to stay "Open for Business," comment the name, address, and a contact number for a business we should feature. You can also text the name and address to us at 478-752-1309.

