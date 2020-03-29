WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We at 13WMAZ want to support our small business community during what could be a difficult time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That's why we're spotlighting those who are still "Open for Business," and operating in a safe manner.

The Butcher Shop is a well-known place to get the freshest cuts of meat in Warner Robins.

RELATED: Warner Robins restaurants honor UGA's Jake Fromm with special menu items

Now, they've added more family-style meals like lasagna, shrimp Alfredo and bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapenos.

Each week they also prepare single-serve meals called 'The Dean's List,' and these meals are microwave ready.

Longtime customer Terry Chafin said The Butcher Shop has been a great help for his family.

"Their pre-made meals have been an absolute life saver for myself and my wife, and my 87-year-old father is at the highest risk for the COVID-19 virus, and he can't leave the house at all, so we're having to provide all of his meals," Chafin said.

The Butcher Shop is located at 1057 Highway 96 in Warner Robins. They're open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MORE SMALL BUSINESSES

Perry coffee shop giving healthcare workers boost in energy, spirits

Open for Business | Johnny's New York Style Pizza in Bonaire

Macon restaurant offering free lunches to kids until schools reopen

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.