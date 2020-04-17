PERRY, Ga. — Social distancing has provided new challenges for local businesses to face, but that doesn't mean they plan to stop serving the community any time soon.

For the team at The Casserole Shop, the goal is to turn this trying time into a season of service.

The Casserole Shop makes a variety of pre-made casserole meals that can last up to two months. The shop opened its second location in Perry in early March, but has operated in Macon for over 28 years.

"Our goal is to get people back around the dinner table, right now more than ever" said owner Evan Acres. "We've been blessed by both Bibb and Houston County. We've seen a ton of support."

In addition to their curbside service, for every three casseroles ordered, The Casserole Shop gives one to healthcare providers at Navicent Health or Houston Healthcare.

So far in the month of April, almost 500 casseroles have been given away. Acres predict they can give away over 1,000 by the end of the month.

"Everybody is very grateful and gracious for everything that the doctors and nurses and medical staff is putting themselves through right now," said Acres.

Acres is happy to still be open not only as a business owner but as someone who wants to give back to the Central Georgia community.

"We view this building as a blessing," said Acres. "We believe that we are allowed to remain open for the sake of being able to bless people, and we want to continue doing that."

To order from The Casserole Shop, you can call their Macon location at 478-757-0074 or their Perry location at 478-224-0044.

For more information about The Casserole Shop, you can visit their website.

