WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — While businesses across America are taking a hit during the COVID-19 epidemic, several entrepreneurs in Central Georgia are still open for business.

The Party Store, as you could imagine, has taken a severe hit From COVID-19. Now, they're partnering with the city of Centerville on a "Decorate the Mailbox" initiative.

Owner Kim Wendler is putting together decorating competition theme kits like Disney, superhero, and more.

"Our staff and our customers are the most important thing -- they are the reason we're here, they're the reason we have been in business since 2001, and we want to continue to serve them, we want to continue to keep everybody safe, and we want to stay open for business," Wendler said.

Those who participate "Decorate the Mailbox" initiative could win a $100 Centerville utility credit.

The Party Store is on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

