MACON, Ga. — We at 13WMAZ want to support our small business community during what could be a difficult time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That's why we're spotlighting those who are still "Open for Business," and operating in a safe manner.

This is the time of year when you may be thinking of cleaning up the outside of your home or business.

A Central Georgia company is still "open for business" and is taking that deep clean a step further.

The Window Guys is an exterior cleaning company. They clean siding, windows, concrete and gutters.

Now they're adding playgrounds to that list.

Owner Chris Belflower and his five person crew are donating their cleaning services to all Macon-Bibb public elementary school playgrounds.

They cleaned four playgrounds on Friday and have 16 more to do.

The goal is to give students a nice, fresh and clean place to play when they eventually return to school.

"In times like this it's just really important to stay positive, try to keep momentum going as a leader of your business and a leader of your team, make sure you're sending a positive message to your employees and your community," Belflower said.

If you'd like to learn more about The Window Guys, you can call 478-216-8468 or follow them on their Facebook page.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Open for Business | The Butcher Shop in Warner Robins

Perry coffee shop giving healthcare workers boost in energy, spirits

Open for Business | Johnny's New York Style Pizza in Bonaire

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.