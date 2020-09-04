MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ wants to support our local business community through these tough times. That's why we're spotlighting those who are still open for business.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is showing appreciation to all first responders by offering free car washes.

The company says it wants to ensure first responders can sanitize their car exteriors to maintain a healthy and safe environment. This also includes Uber, Lyft and food delivery service drivers.

The company also says it's imperative that these workers get to sanitize their vehicles as often as possible.

Marketing manager Jennifer Rogers says keeping the community safe right now is a must.

"Tidal Wave Auto Spa would like to thank all of our first responders for being on the front lines during this challenging time. The safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority," she said.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is giving away free washes through April 12 and has locations in Warner Robins, Macon, and Milledgeville.

