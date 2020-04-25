MACON, Ga. — Local businesses across Central Georgia have felt the effects of COVID-19, but many are still finding new ways to stay open.

A central Georgia printing shop is open for business and reaching out to high school seniors.

Visionary Printing Sources has been in business for six years.

Owner Laquita Mckinney says they print all kinds of things, including decals, and they had to keep new ideas flowing.

The store is offering all seniors a gift card valued at $20. There is no purchase required.

Just contact the business through Facebook or Instagram at Visionary Printing Sources.

The company also has grad yard signs for purchase.

Mckinney says her message is simple.

"They need to know that people care. They need to know that we're here in spite of everything that's going on, we're still here to serve them and to be sure that they're needs are met," she said.

Seniors have until May 20 to take advantage of the $20 gift card.

