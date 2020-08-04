WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Local businesses have been hit hard by social distancing due to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean that they've stopped trying to serve their Central Georgia community.

The folks at Wilson's Bakery want to give their customers some sweet treats to help brighten their days.

The bakery has been a Warner Robins staple for over 60 years.

"If a person can open up our box and it brings an excitement or smile to their face...our mission has been accomplished," says owner, Wendy Wilson.

Wilson's Bakery offers everything from donuts, cakes, and fritters to their fingernut and gingerbread men cookies. The gingerbread men now come with icing face masks and gloves.

"As always, we're trying to install positivity into the atmosphere," says Wilson. "With all the doom and gloom, we're certainly trying to put a smile somewhere."

Wilson's Bakery is now doing curbside pick-up, where customers can call in and pay ahead.

They are also posting new specials to their Facebook page daily .

You can find Wilson's Bakery at 1719 Watson Blvd in Warner Robins.

