MACON, Ga. — Local businesses across Central Georgia are finding new ways to continue serving the community amidst COVID-19.

If you've been missing your coffee fix while sheltering in place, you can call in or go online to get a cup of Joe from any of Z Beans three locations.

Although the coffee shop has been hit hard by social distancing, owner Shane Buerster wanted to continue to serve the Central Georgia area in more ways than one.

In addition to selling coffee, Z Beans is also working with healthcare providers to provide food and drinks to medical professionals working on the front lines of COVID-19.

Last week, Z Beans partnered up with the Mike Hostilo Law Firm to provide free lunch for medical staff at Navicent Health.

This week, the coffee shop is wants people to tag 'healthcare heroes' who deserve to have their favorite drink delivered to them.

Our goal is just to donate beverages," says Buerster. "We're just trying to give back in this time, especially with Coliseum and so many of the other people here in Macon who have given so much to us to really get us off the ground."

Z Beans has three locations in Mercer Village, downtown Macon, and at the Coliseum Hospital.

Their new hours are from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit Z Beans website for more information.

