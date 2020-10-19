Last weekend, Open Streets Macon shut down roads and helped to unite two neighboring communities

MACON, Ga. — Sunday afternoon, Tattnall and Monroe Street were closed off to cars to allow community members to explore their neighborhood as a world without cars.

Open Street Macon has made a habit of bringing the experience to communities across Macon... and this time the event united the neighborhoods of Pleasant Hill and Tattnall Heights.

"It was incredible to see those communities travelling together and moving back and forth seamlessly," says Bike Walk Macon engagement coordinator, Koryn Young.

The 4-hour event has been one of few since the pandemic began that allows Central Georgians to reconnect with each other and their city while remaining safe.

"The idea is to get out in a bigger open area and see what's possible, see people you haven't seen in a while," says Young. "It does give the opportunity for people to get out of the house and get some fresh air."

Open Streets featured performances from The Boogaloo Bunch, percussion team Streetline, and the Ageless Steppers dance group.

Closing down the less than a mile stretch allowed cyclists and walkers to travel without worrying about vehicles, and allowed volunteers to add special roadway art and signage to promote slower traffic.

In addition to signs to remind motorists of pedestrians and bicycle-riders, a new mural celebrating the Pleasant Hill neighborhood was added to the intersection of Monroe and Jefferson Street.

"We were able to activate the neighborhood and leave something behind that was meaningful," says Young.

Last weekend's Open Streets was the second of three to occur around Macon.