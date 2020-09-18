This Sunday, Open Streets Macon will show you what a world without cars would look like on Maynard Street

MACON, Ga. — This Sunday, Open Streets Macon is coming back in to town to give Central Georgians a sample of what life would look like without cars.

During Open Streets, stretches of road are closed down to allows the community to bike, walk, and enjoy a park-like experience in the middle of the road.

This year, the event will look a little different in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than celebrate along one two-mile stretch, Open Streets will take place once a month at different, smaller locations until November.

This month, the roadway fun will come to Maynard Street and the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center.

This weekend is our first Open Streets Neighborhood Edition! If you live in or around Maynard Street, this day is for... Posted by Open Streets Macon on Friday, September 18, 2020

"My favorite part is just seeing people out and about," says event coordinator Koryn Young. "You can see when you close down a street to cars and open it up to people, they feel empowered and it's really fun to see all of the activities that happen on the street."

During Open Streets, Macon artist Randy Heart will be working on a public mural and allow kids to help finish it.

Later on, Heart will also complete a project beautifying crosswalks along the road with the goal of helping slow down traffic in the area.

"People can walk easily to Rosa Jackson Rec Center and [we're] also leaving behind a cool project that hopefully the neighborhood will appreciate for years to come," says Young.