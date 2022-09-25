Car wash for a cause: Operation Arresting Hunger raising money to feed families

The organization is working to make sure every family in Houston County has meals on their plates this holiday season.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Cooler weather is on the way, so the holiday season isn't too far away.

Operation Arresting Hunger is working to ensure every family in Houston County has meals on their plates come the holidays.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, folks could run their car through a fundraiser wash over at Anytime Fitness in Perry.

The organization says this helps them prepare for their most significant year's project - thanksgiving.

That's only two months away, and the Houston County Sheriff's Office says they expect to help more than 300 people.

Lt. Veronica Edens says she loves volunteering at the event, and the cause they promote.

"I love volunteering, we're helping the citizens of Houston county, by trying to raise money, so we're out here washing cars, so that hopefully we can raise enough money to cover some thanksgiving meals, & Christmas presents for kids who may not have Christmas. So it's a really great organization, a really great cause," she said.

If you couldn't make the car wash on Saturday but still want to donate, you can send checks to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, payable to Operation Arresting Hunger.

You can also buy a charity t-shirt through the sheriff's office.