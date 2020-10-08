Operation Back to School 2020: Here's how you can help Central Georgia students

Cash donations will be accepted through the online fundraiser from Aug. 10-24

MACON, Ga. — This year may be different for kids heading back to school, but the need for school supplies remains.

Operation Back to School 2020 is now an online fundraiser.

13WMAZ is teaming up with Communities in Schools and Westmoreland Patterson Moseley & Hinson to raise funds in support of schools and families who are facing increased challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

13WMAZ will continue to work with Communities In Schools affiliates throughout Central Georgia to ensure all donations for school supplies will be distributed locally.

How do I donate?

Choose your local Communities in Schools affiliate. Donations you make will help families to get the supplies many students will need to be successful this school year — inside the classroom or through virtual learning.

When are donations accepted?

The virtual drive will begin Aug. 10 and last until Aug. 24.