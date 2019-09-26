WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Nearly a dozen people were arrested in Houston County Thursday morning as part of a Warner Robins Police operation.

According to a news release, Operation Clean Slate also involved the U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says the goal was to serve several outstanding arrest warrants on those deemed violent crime offenders and parole/probation violators.

The roundup began around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The 11-people arrested were identified as:

Dylan Haywood Davis (30) arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass.

Abigail Teresa Lane (35) arrested for Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Michael Stoudemire (26) arrested for Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Michael Larinzo Howell (48) arrested for Violation of Probation.

Tony Keith Clark (33) arrested for Violation of Probation.

Kenneth Dwayne Sandifer (30) arrested for Aggravated Stalking.

Samantha Leigh Bourne (40) arrested for Exploitation/Abuse/Deprivation of Disabled or Elderly, Criminal Receipt of Goods or Services Fraudulently Obtained, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, and Violation of Probation.

Kandarius Head (24) arrested for Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Darrell Lee Harris (24) arrested for Willfully Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

Talon Alexander Royal (39) arrested for Violation of Probation.

Kenneth Lee McDaniel (45) arrested for Violation of Probation.

Those agencies are continuing to actively search for offenders with warrants. Anyone with information that could locate a wanted fugitive can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

