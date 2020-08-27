Details of the operation will be announced at an afternoon press conference.

ATLANTA — The U.S. Marshals say they will announce on Thursday the recovery of 39 children in a missing child operation dubbed "Operation Not Forgotten."

U.S. Marshals Director Donald Washington and Georgia law enforcement officials will conduct an afternoon press conference to announce details of the operation.

A release said the two-week operation was conducted in the Atlanta and Macon areas. The release said the operation had resulted in the "location, rescue or recovery of 39 children."

Among the Georgia officials expected to offer details are state Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director John Melvin.

The results of the operation will be announced at 1 p.m. at the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Headquarters Conference Room in Atlanta.

The results of this operation come after earlier this month Gov. Brian Kemp announced the activation of a GBI anti-trafficking task force that will be known as the HEAT Unit.

It's not clear whether that unit had any involvement in the operation that the U.S. Marshals plan to detail on Thursday.