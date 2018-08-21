Macon — On Monday, Central Georgia law enforcement officials announced the results of a joint effort sting called "Operation Shockwave." The sting ended with 46 arrests, 8 weapons seized and multiple pounds of drugs uncovered, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said this is not the last time the county may see cooperation between agencies like this.

"We are united and we're ready to come and get you," Davis said. "If you're involved in violent criminal activities, we're going to come and get you."

While alleged criminals off the street is certainly seen as a positive, not everyone in Bibb County thought it was necessarily a "win."

"I think when you stay in this community, man, it doesn’t make you feel safer," said Anthony Johnson, owner of Perfect Auto in Macon.

Davis said the large number of arrests in the sting is just an indication of what some people are dealing with in the county.

"A lot of the guys, they stay here and they have to do things to take care of their family," Johnson said. "It’s been going on for years."

He said it's also a reflection of what has been going on in Macon-Bibb County, especially recently.

"So when you blame them, blame yourself," Johnson said.

His nephew, Torry Johnson Jr., had a friend arrested in the sting. Torry said with so many things being taken out of Bibb County, people turn to the wrong things.

"They’re taking away most of the good stuff that we used to do," Johnson Jr. said. "For example, the old mall. The old mall used to be filled with things for all these young kids to go to, and now they shutting everything down."

Johnson Jr. said that many of those arrests are a product of circumstance.

"I feel like some people fall victim to their environment. If they grew up learning one thing and living this certain way, it’s hard to change when you get older, you feel me? Because that’s all they know," Johnson Jr. said. "Most of these people don’t know what these guys go through."

