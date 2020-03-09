Opposing groups gather in nonviolent protest at Dublin Confederate monument

The sheriff's office put out two separate statements saying rumors of a violent protest were false

MACON, Ga. — Two opposing groups are gathered near the courthouse in downtown Dublin.

They began arriving around 4 p.m. and about two dozen people are there in total.

On one side of the street, people in trucks are waving Confederate flags and large flags in support of President Trump.

On the other side of the street, people are calling for the removal of Dublin DA Craig Fraser.

Police are stationed in plain clothes around the square and in front of the Confederate monument.

The groups are visible from the skycam over downtown Dublin and 13WMAZ has a crew in the area.

The protest is not violent, contrary to false Facebook claims the Laurens County Sheriff's Office has debunked at least twice in the last 24 hours.

The sheriff's office concluded its most recent post by asking people to stop sharing social media rumors that don't contain facts.

"Please do not spread any false narratives that have not been vetted or verified," they wrote.