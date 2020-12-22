On November 6, Mary Powell got a life-changing call from her cousin-in-law Cynthia Dolan, saying that she would receive a kidney.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Mary Powell is a wife, mother of two, and a GBI crime lab employee.

On the outside, it seemed like she had it all, but she was still missing one thing.

"I was monitored for years, I was stable," Powell said.

Powell had her boys, which brought along kidney complications, and in 2017, her complications got worse.

"My doctor said that my kidney function had gone down significantly within the past year, so I had to have a biopsy done, and that's when they discovered that I have IGA neuropathy and I would need a transplant," Powell said.

Shortly after that, Powell started dialysis to prepare for a kidney donor, which could take up to five years to find.

Last January, she got a chance get a pair of kidneys.

Hours after the surgery, the doctors removed one of the kidneys because she got a blood clot, "And they left the other one in and it was working for a couple of days and then it stopped working, so they ended up having to take that one out, too," Powell said.

"God just laid it on my heart. I felt like he was saying, 'This is what you need to do. I am leading you to this,'" Cynthia Dolan said.

In September, Dolan signed up to take part in a paired donor exchange program, which allowed Dolan to donate a kidney so that Powell could receive one from another donor.

In November, Emory Hospital called Dolan saying that her surgery date will take place on December 2nd.

"I was like, what surgery date? and she said to donate your kidney. I told her I didn't even know we were made what they call "active" yet," Dolan said.

Within two days, Dolan received the surgery date.

Three weeks ago, they had a successful surgery.

"It's just really been a blessing to watch Mary's boys get excited about her being healthy again," Dolan said.

"Best Christmas present ever, there is no doubt. To be able to get my life back with my family? There's nothing better than that," Powell said.