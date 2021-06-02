'Essential for this community': Macon organization holds 28 Days of Impact program

The organization is designed to show young men a positive pathway to manhood.

Fathers Among Men, an organization in Macon, is holding a 28 Days to Impact program to help the community and teach young men some valuable lessons.

Parker Sanvs is a volunteer and says the program has been great for him.

"Show me how to build stuff, showed me how to help," Sanvs said.

Phoenix Blackwell is another volunteer, and he says he loves the program.

"I'm very elated, like I love to help. Ever since I was little, I would help people just because" Blackwell said. "You can come for any type of guidance that you might need, you know, whether that be mental, whether that be financial, whether that be just how to use a certain type of tool. We always have a cookout after we do something, like this, it's kinda a reward for helping."

Shanetreias Watkins is a parent and says the program is perfect for her sons.

"I think this is very important, I come from a single parent home, and initially going to work meant something way more strenuous, you know, it meant crunching the time for the boys," Watkins said. "It meant not having enough time to implement things that I knew were important at home. Low and behold I found this program, these guys are implementing all of the educational values. Not to mention that they're teaching the boys trades, their giving them life long skills, and to me I feel like that's essential for this community, I feel like that's what this community needs. It needs the opportunity for our children to be given opportunity" Watkins said.